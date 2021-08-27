Almost Two Years After the Tornado, Northway Church Is Still Without Its Sanctuary

Nearly every Sunday before October 20, 2019, close to 600 people would pack into the sanctuary of Northway Church to worship.

Beautiful windows ran along the top of the wall on both sides. Natural light flooded in through the glass on sunny days, causing the room to glow. The architect George Dahl designed this space in 1952; he modeled it after Noah’s Ark.

He used massive wooden beams, curved from the floor up to the center of the roof. The front of the sanctuary came to a point behind the stage similar to the bow of a ship. I usually sat near the front of the room, in the middle of the front row, directly in front of the stage.

White and cream-colored stone framed the building. The exterior displayed Dahl’s design even more clearly than the inside. The roof of the church looked just like how Noah’s Ark is depicted in drawings.

October 13, 2019 was not a typical Sunday for me. That morning I was in the hallway next to the sanctuary, preparing to be baptized. It was the last baptism of the day, performed by my good friend, mentor, and pastor, Matt Younger. It would be the last baptism performed in that building.

The next weekend, Northway’s sanctuary was torn to shreds by a tornado. It flew through the building on its way to Edward H. Cary Middle School and the surrounding neighborhoods. It would become part of the $1.55 billion worth of damage, the costliest tornado event in Texas history.

The once beautiful glass that filtered the light into the sanctuary was spread across the grounds.The massive wood beams were split and cracked. The front of the roof was ripped off completely. Pieces of that roof were found on top of Cary Middle School across the street. Water had poured in during the storm through the open roof and flooded the building. The stunning sanctuary that once housed thousands of different people during the multiple services each Sunday now looked like the sight of an explosion. Trees and water and bricks and pieces of the ceiling covered its floor.

A few days before Christmas 2019, Northway moved back into a gym on the back half of its campus.

The conditions of Northway’s buildings today are shockingly similar to what they were when Northway first moved services into the retrofitted gym. The sanctuary, which the insurance company deemed a total loss just a few days after the tornado, took 400 days to be demolished. It didn’t happen until the following November. The Northway congregation still gathers in the gym on Sundays.

Insurance payments stalled amid historic demand. The sanctuary was built with 1950s-era building codes; whatever came next would need substantial improvements, simple things like a sprinkler system. But sometimes simple things can cost a lot of money. Insurance balked at paying it and contested other payments based on the original drafting of the policy, according to the church’s pastors. Meanwhile, the city couldn’t issue permits fast enough, a problem that was exacerbated once the pandemic hit.

Northway’s experience is one of many in this part of northwest Dallas, which is still pockmarked with the remnants of the tornados that came 23 months ago. Mostly, the blue tarps that cover a few roofs throughout northwest Dallas are signs of insurance negotiations. Still, it’s not hard to find a new home going up.

Miles Hearne

The city even wound up asking the church why it hadn’t torn down the sanctuary yet—the church says it was waiting on the city to give permission.

And at the end of it all, Northway knows it will not receive enough from insurance to cover a brand new building. Pastor Shea Sumlin anticipates needing $10 million to rebuild the sanctuary, double the church’s max pay-out of $5 million.

Northway wants to rebuild, but it’s not sure when or what that will look like.

“What would we do with a new worship center? What would we want in there? What would we do with a gym? You know, can we make this a community center?” Shea asked.

The sanctuary was home to countless memories. Now it’s demolished. Nearly two years later, its future is still unclear. My own baptism, which was the last baptism in the building before the tornado, is a moment I will never forget. And thousands of others made important memories there. Marriages, baby dedications, funerals: it was home to all these things, just as it was to weekly church services.

A good friend of mine, Kay Carol, had to say a sorrowful goodbye to the Northway sanctuary. She first began attending with her husband in 1994. Over that time, Northway Church has become her family.

“My very best friends in Dallas all go to Northway,” she says.

She made thousands of memories celebrating with people at Northway, worshipping with them, and mourning with them. The church held a celebration of life service for her late husband, Larry, in May 2019. That memory, which is painful enough on its own, is made even more painful by the fact that the building where they spent so much time together and where she said her final goodbye to him is now gone, destroyed by a tornado.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic separated her from most of her community. Regardless of these hardships, she has continued to look for new ways to love and serve the church and her community. Even as I met with her to discuss her experiences at the church, she was asking me for ideas of how to bless the widowed and elderly at the church.

The church was, and is never really, the building. It’s the people who gather there, the people like Kay Carol and so many others. They took this tornado and the bureaucratic delays and used them as a way to help and serve people in ways they couldn’t have before. So as demolition got underway, we mourned the loss of a beautiful and important building, but we didn’t have to mourn losing what really matters about that building. That is the people who gathered in it, because they have continued to serve with or without the building—whether that be in a sanctuary designed by a famous architect or a gym.