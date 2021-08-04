A Big Venomous Cobra Might Be Running Loose in Grand Prairie

I don’t have much to add to the headline (above) or Grand Prairie Police Department news release (below), except perhaps a three letter acronym beginning in “w” and ending in “f.” Watch out for — and do not mess with — this large venomous snake, whose bite is evidently serious enough that authorities “initiated a protocol with Parkland hospital to treat this type of snake bite in event of a human encounter.”

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at around 6:30 P.M., Grand Prairie Animal Services responded to a report of a missing snake from a residence in the 1800 block of Cherry Street. The owner noticed his venomous West African Banded Cobra snake, permitted by the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, missing from its enclosure around 5:00 P.M.

Animal Services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional actively searched for the snake inside and outside of the residence through the night with no success.

Residents who live in the area and see any type of snake believed to be the missing cobra, are asked to call 911 immediately.

**Do not approach or attempt to capture the venomous snake**

The Grand Prairie Police Department has partnered with the Grand Prairie Fire Department who has alerted area hospitals of the missing snake and initiated a protocol with Parkland hospital to treat this type of snake bite in event of a human encounter. GPPD has also been in contact with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department related to policy and procedures on the permitting of venomous snakes in residential areas.