The Most Dubious Business Name in Dallas

Am I being too sensitive here?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 2, 2021 9:53 am

I pass this place with some regularity. It sits near the intersection of Buckner and John West. The shop, as you can see from the message on its facade, has moved. Public records indicate that a guy in Los Angeles owns the property. Whatever.

Bottom line: I am casting serious side eye at the name of this business, especially with that typography. It just don’t seem right.

