The Cowboys Are Going To Be On ‘Hard Knocks’ Again
Increasingly ready for some football.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner July 2, 2021 12:08 pm
The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on the upcoming series of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” marking the third time the team will have appeared on the documentary show, which follows NFL teams during training camp.
Which is cool. Unless there’s still a “Hard Knocks” curse or whatever. Dallas has bigger problems than curses. Anyway, Aug. 10. I am growing more and more ready for some football.
We’re coming for you, @DallasCowboys! 🤠#HardKnocks kicks off August 10th on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/1NFJ9DhCSh
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 2, 2021
