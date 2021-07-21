Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars in Ad for New Kanye West Album

The Dallas-raised sprinter is missing out on the Olympics, but her talent and charisma are still making her a celebrity.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner July 21, 2021 10:54 am

Sha’Carri Richardson is missing out on the Tokyo Olympics because of an outdated rule banning athletes for using marijuana. But the Dallas-raised sprinter has enough charisma and talent that she remains set to be one of the breakout stars of these Olympic Games without actually appearing in the Olympic Games.

As proof, I submit the 60-second clip below, which aired last night during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Richardson features in the short video, which function as an advertisement for Beats by Dre, Apple Music, Nike, and the new Kanye West album (out Friday). It’s not a gold medal, but Richardson will get her shot at a few of those sooner or later. And this ad must come with a better paycheck.

