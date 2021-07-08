Leading Off (7/8/21)

Dallas Marks Anniversary of July 7, 2016 Shootings. A memorial paid tribute to the five officers who were killed by a gunman in downtown Dallas five years ago. Valerie Zamarripa, the mother of slain police Officer Patricio Zamarripa, spent the weekend visiting and serving breakfast at the Southwest Patrol Division, where her son worked.

Dallas County Hits Herd Immunity. At least 80 percent of county residents have either been vaccinated or already had COVID-19, says the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. Health officials continued to sound a cautious note. Immunity is uneven across ZIP codes, new strains of the virus are running loose, and our vaccination rate has flatlined. Regardless, this is good.

Public Psychiatric Hospital Coming to North Texas. The first state psychiatric hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth will be run by UT Southwestern, whose president called it a “critical step in efforts to serve the acute and growing need for inpatient mental health services.”