Leading Off (7/6/21)

Violent Holiday Weekend in Dallas and Fort Worth. Between the two cities, 20 people were shot, and five died. In South Dallas, two boys — 12 and 14 years old — were shot while walking through a vacant lot (they survived). In Hamilton Park, near Central and 635, three men were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at a block party. I’ll resist the temptation to point out how this sort of mayhem is very American.

DMN Editorials Not Exactly Sharp. I know it’s a Tuesday after a long holiday weekend. We should just be thankful to be alive. But what’s going on with the paper’s editorial board? Today we get one editorial that says “Celina Has to Deal With the Growth That’s Coming” and another asking the question “From UFOs to UAPs — Is ET Real?” I look forward to future editorials titled “Wylie Must Learn to Live East of Murphy” and “What’s Up With Black Holes?”

Dallas Zoo Giraffe Gives Birth. On Independence Day, Chrystal the reticulated giraffe became a mommy. The female calf weighs 85 pounds and doesn’t yet have a name, which is a better topic for an editorial than the two mentioned above.