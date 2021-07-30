Leading Off (7/30/21)

Methodist Requires Vaccinations. Baylor Scott & White earlier this week became the first major North Texas employer to require its employees to be vaccinated. Methodist Health System is now doing the same, mandating that its 10,000 employees get the jab. It’s not a surprise we’re seeing healthcare organizations make the requirement; I’m curious as to which other Dallas-area employers take the plunge and when.

Gov. Greg Abbott Again Limits Localities. The governor rewrote his executive order yesterday, which now bars any local government or school district from requiring mask wearing. This is his weird “personal responsibility” kick that’s being echoed among his colleagues. It also bars any private entity that receives any sort of state government funding from requiring vaccines, which makes the entry above this one pretty interesting.

SWAT Cop Who Punched Man Also Shot Protesters in the Eye. WFAA reports that the off-duty cop who was caught on video punching a man during a brawl is SWAT Ofc. Melvin Williams. He was working security at Off the Cuff in Deep Ellum when the fight broke out. A guy approached him, and the officer slammed him into a pole then began punching him in the face. Williams is also the officer who is under investigation for shooting two protesters in the eye during last summer’s protests. One of those, Brandon Saez, had to have his eye removed. The police department is commending his colleagues for intervening when he was punching the man, but the attorney for the other victims questioned why he was allowed to be working in the first place.

The Heat Will Be ‘Oppressive’ This Weekend. Don’t look for any relief from the high temperatures this weekend. Highs are in the upper 90s; it’ll be bright and sunny and muggy, too.