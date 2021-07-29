Leading Off (7/29/21)

COVID. Dallas hospitals are preparing for another surge of hospitalized patients, while Baylor Scott & White Health is now requiring all of its employees to get vaccinated. (Yes, your employer can do that.) Cases are shooting back up. Not good. If you’ve got any tips on convincing that anti-vax friend of yours to do the right thing, please share. I’ve tried challenging mine to a heads-up match of the classic 2004 first-person shooter Halo 2; winner would call the “shot.” But no dice. I think he’s chicken.

Dallas Police Officer On Leave Over Video. An officer who was filmed punching a man on the ground in Deep Ellum is being investigated and may face a criminal inquiry. Channel 8 says the officer, who has not been named, “already has two pending use of force investigations against him.”

Shoulder Injury Could Keep Dak Prescott Out for Couple Weeks. “Couple” in this case does seem to mean only “two,” and the team didn’t seem too concerned about the seriousness of an apparent strain in the Cowboys quarterback’s throwing arm. Still, nobody wants to see Garrett Gilbert starting for the Dallas Cowboys except for Garrett Gilbert.