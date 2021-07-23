Leading Off (7/23/21)

Triple-Digit Temperatures Coming Next Week. It’s going to be real hot, but ERCOT says the state’s electric grid is ready for the strain of all those humming air-conditioners. Let’s hope that ERCOT is right.

‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ Will Get Portrait in Texas Senate. Fort Worth’s Opal Lee fought for years to make Juneteenth a federal holiday and got her wish last month. It’s been decades since a new portrait was permanently placed in the chamber, so this is a big deal. Which is fitting, since what Lee did was a big deal.

Untreatable Fungus Found in North Texas Hospitals. Candida auris, the “superbug” fungus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says spread among 22 patients at two unidentified Dallas area hospitals, primarily poses a threat to people who are already seriously ill. But there are a lot of seriously ill people at hospitals, and “superbug” and “fungus” are two words you do not want to see appearing together in any context.

More Reason To Watch Simone Biles Win Some Gold Medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Two of her coaches lived in Dallas and sound like good folks. “The dopest people,” matter of fact.