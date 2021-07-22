Leading Off (7/22/21)

COVID. Dallas County reported 659 new cases and five deaths, while UT Southwestern researchers warned that an increasingly sluggish vaccination rate and the more contagious delta variant of the virus could send case numbers shooting back to the peaks we saw earlier in the pandemic. Getting the jab remains the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to protect yourself and others: of the nearly 9,000 people who have died of the virus in Texas since February, all but 43 were unvaccinated.

Plano House Explosion ‘May Have Been Intentional.’ Officials initially blamed a gas leak for causing an explosion that destroyed a Plano house and hospitalized six people this week. On Wednesday, they said that, actually, the explosion “may have been intentional.” Police left reporters on that cliffhanger, offering almost no additional details along with the update.

Jerry Jones Holds Court at Training Camp Press Conference. The Cowboys owner said the f-word, head coach Mike McCarthy continues to wear a beard pretty well, and a handful of players remain unvaccinated. We learned these things and more at the press conference in Oxnard, California, where the team’s training camp is getting underway. Going to be a great season.

The Mi Cocina in West Village Is Closing. And reopening elsewhere in Uptown.