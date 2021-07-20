Leading Off (7/20/21)

COVID Makes a Comeback. Here we go again. Yesterday Dallas County reported 406 new cases, and on Saturday Tarrant reported 966; both numbers top one-day totals from February. Over the past two-week period, Dallas County has averaged 213 new cases per day; the previous two-week period, we averaged 97. Please encourage your unvaccinated friends to get the jab, especially if your friend is poor Cole Beasley.

Plano House Explodes. It was reduced to rubble, and people felt the blast a mile away. Six people were injured. Someone inside the exploding house had to be hospitalized. But amazingly, no one was killed. Investigators from Atmos and Oncor were on scene yesterday, but a cause has not yet been determined.

North Texas Home Sales Cool off Slightly. The number of homes sold in June decreased 5.8 percent compared to last June, making this one of the few markets in the country to record a drop. Our own Matt Goodman is doing his part to correct that slump. He took possession of a new house yesterday. Mock him in the comments.

Twins Sue Plano Cheer Gym. Jessica and Hannah Gerlacher, 22, are suing an ex-coach, Jason McCartney; Plano’s Cheer Athletics; and the U.S. All-Star Cheer Federation. For those who don’t follow cheer, that gym is a big deal. The Gerlachers claim their abuse started when they 15. The DMN’s Sharon Grigsby attended the twins’ press conference yesterday and breaks it all down here.