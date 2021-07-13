Leading Off (7/13/21)

Cowboys Lax on Vax. The team is not one of seven NFL teams that are 85 percent fully vaccinated. The team leaves in about a week for training camp. NFL rules say unvaccinated players have to socially distance from teammates, and they are not allowed to leave their hotel when on the road, even to eat in a restaurant. Everyone, please encourage your teammates to get vaccinated.

Joey Gallo Got Jobbed. In the Home Run Derby last night in Denver, he tied Trevor Story in the first round with 20 homers, but Gallo was credited with only 19 due to a screw job.

Father, Son Blame Each Other for Killing. Video surveillance of the incident in southwestern Dallas caught Kendal Britton and his son Dezmin firing weapons at a car in front of their home. One of the people in the car was killed, and other is in bad shape. After the shooting, Kendal approached the car, and, while ripping a chain off the neck of one of the victims, he said, “I told you not to mess with my daughter.” Despite the video, Kendal told cops his son Dezmin did the shooting. Dezmin told cops he was playing a video game at the time and that his father did it.

The Bomb Factory Gets Renamed. Westdale Asset Management, a huge landlord in Deep Ellum, is renaming the concert venue that was once a bomb factory. Now it’s just called The Factory. Central Track reports that a Westdale employee says the change is to avoid the violent connotations of the word “bomb.” Just as likely: Westdale couldn’t secure the trademark when it severed its relationship with the married couple who had operated the venue.