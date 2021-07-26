Leading Off (07/26/2021)

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Apologizes to Santos Rodriguez’s Mother. Santos was murdered by a Dallas police officer in 1973, when he was only 12, with his 13-year-old brother in the car. Garcia apologized to Santos’ mother, Bessie, at a memorial at Oakland Cemetery, commemorating the 48th anniversary of the killing.

Luka Doncic Scores 48 Points in Olympic Debut. It was also the first ever Olympic appearance by Slovenia. Luka made the most of it, with 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks (!), and, of course, one technical to go with his 48 in just 31 minutes of an eye-opening win over Argentina.

Yesterday Was the First 100-Degree Day of the Year. I celebrated the Triple D hitting triple digits by reading a book and then starting another. The second book is just insanely poorly copy-edited and I find it hard, as a professional editor, to shut off my brain and not see all of the mistakes. Anyway. It’s not going to be the last 100 degree day of the year or even of this week. It’s hot. Just get used to being sweaty, or “glistening,” as I prefer to say.

Man Shot and Killed at Homeless Camp. Police were called to the scene at 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ricardo Pepi Becomes Youngest Player in MLS History to Score at Hat Trick. Pepi’s three goals were part of a 4-0 home win over LA Galaxy. The young forward, at 18 years and 196 days breaking a record set by Kekuta Manneh in 2013, dedicated his special night to his grandfather, who died exactly a year earlier.