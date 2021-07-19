Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (07/19/2021)

Guys, how you doing?

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 19, 2021 6:13 am

Fair Park Vaccination Megasite Closes. Demand has slowed so Dallas County has shut down what was one of the biggest COVID-19 inoculation efforts in the country. It’s where I got both of my Pfizer doses. The last shot was given on Saturday.

Man Allegedly Steals Luka Doncic Card And Then Tries to Sell It at Same Event. It happened over the weekend at the Dallas Card Show in Allen. The Luka card is worth $5,000. I’m not saying what the man allegedly did isn’t wrong. But you have to give him a bit of credit for his (alleged) brazenness. On the other hand, come on, guy.

Dallas VideoFest Ending After This Year. The film festival will hold its 34th installment in the fall and then end operations. All hail Bart Weiss.

