Leading Off (07/12/2021)

Rangers Draft Jack Leiter With No. 2 Overall Pick. The Vanderbilt pitcher is the son of longtime MLB starter Al Leiter.

Woman With Great Name Befriends a Squirrel. Sunflower Ladd rescued the baby squirrel she has named Butterball last August. Sweet story.

Anonymous Mesquite Resident Wins $5 Million From Scratch Off Ticket Bought at a Dallas Kroger. I suggest whoever it is move immediately. Not because they’re from Mesquite but because friends and relatives know where they live. If I ever win the lottery — and I won’t, not just because I don’t play — but if I did, I’d vanish. New name, disguised appearance, the whole deal.

Unopened Copy of Super Mario 64 Sells for $1.56 Million at Heritage Auctions. That happened Sunday. On Friday, an unopened copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for $870K. The local auction house said that the latter was from a limited production run. They did not add that people have too much money. I just put that in now.