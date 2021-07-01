Is the Dallas Arboretum Really a Park?

Yesterday Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the Dallas Arboretum was the #ParkOfTheMonth for June. No knock on the Arboretum — which is, as the mayor said in his tweet, a crown jewel of the city — but is it really a park? Yes, the city of Dallas owns the land, but an independent nonprofit runs the Arboretum. Non-member admission for a family of four (two adults, two children), including parking and access to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, is about $75. One more point to consider before you vote: Mary Brinegar, the Arboretum’s president and CEO, earns about $435,000 a year (on revenue of about $22 million, not including money generated by affiliated supporting nonprofits).

So then. Park or no? Cast your vote: