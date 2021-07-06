Is AMLI Tower Really a Fully Armed and Operational Battle Station?

A downtown-working FrontBurnervian named Harry Jones sends along the above picture of the newish AMLI Fountain Place and observes that the fancy pop top, ostensibly a window-washing widget, looks rather like a turbolaser on an Imperial-class Star Destroyer. Actually, he said it looked like a gun in a James Bond movie. I went with Star Wars because that’s how I roll.

In any case, let this serve as a warning to Plano. I mean, it’s probably a window-washing widget. But do you really want to step out of line on the off chance that it is a superweapon and give Mayor Johnson an excuse to use it?