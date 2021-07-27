FrontBurner Poll: Should SMU Join the Big 12?

Soon, D Magazine Dot Com will be home to “smart takes and winning stories about Dallas sports.” StrongSide, as the new sports section will be called, is going to be good.

In the meantime, here’s one dumb guy’s poorly considered take in response to the news that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will seek to flee the Big 12 conference for the SEC. Both SMU and Rice should join the Big 12, and so should the University of North Texas, because why not, it’d be fun, and no, I will not be defending this position any further.

But what do you think?