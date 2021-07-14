Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Dirk, Luka Are on the Cover of NBA 2K22

Hopefully this doesn't mean a jinx is forthcoming.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 14, 2021 1:36 pm

Not too much more to add to the great visuals, which remind me of old Sports Illustrated covers. Oh, wait. Here is a video with Luka in a mo-cap suit and Dirk wearing the deepest V-neck t-shirt I’ve ever seen someone wear unironically. Like, can a t-shirt be unbuttoned? Is that possible? He looks like he tried to angrily rip it off and then just gave up because it was time to sit for an interview. It’s so deep they could have taken the extra material and made a barber cape. It’s such a deep V you could call it a “philosophical neck.” It gives new meaning to “I see you, Big German!

