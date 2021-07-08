An Update on Jeffrey Saenz, and Another Way to Help

Early in June, I told you about Jeffrey Saenz, the local musician and producer who had been electrocuted in his backyard by a downed power line. (Maybe you heard George Dunham talking about him on The Ticket this morning.) At the time, doctors were trying to save his hands, which had suffered third- and fourth-degree burns. But there was too much damage.

This morning, Jeffrey was undergoing surgery to remove most of his right arm, after previously losing his left. I can’t imagine what his recovery will be like, but I do know that he has a big community willing to support him.

Some of that will be in evidence Sunday at Double Wide, where an impressive lineup of musicians has come together for Jeff Fest, with every cent going toward helping with his medical bills. I got my ticket yesterday. If you can’t make it, you can pitch in at that link anyway.