Treehouses, Tiny Homes, and Lakeside Retreats: The Summer’s Best Getaways

Our travel stories have experienced the Goldilocks effect this past year, due in large part to little things like publishing lead times and international outbreaks.

June 2020 was really too small. Days after the quarantine went into effect, we had to do a quick 180 and turn “travel” into a feature interview with designer Paul Duesing about how to turn your own home into a personal retreat. Granted, there was a lot of great advice that I still swear by, including landscaping your front yard for the view from inside the house. Also, I now always keep a few cans of limeade in the freezer and a bottle of Damiana herb liqueur on the shelf so I can whip up frozen margs worthy of the ones Paul once got the Queen Mum drunk on.

February 2021 was really too big. For the first time ever, we ventured out of Texas and hopped on planes (pre-pandemic) to visit exotic locales that were less than a 4-hour direct flight away. Don’t get me wrong: we found some incredible destinations, one of which was so magical that I will be returning to it next year for my 50th birthday. But it all just felt a little too soon and overly ambitious, hitting newsstands before we’d gotten our shots and lowered our masks.

But June 2021, which is on newsstands now, feels just right. We stumbled upon a random assortment of six unexpected escapes. One is a treehouse; one is made from shipping containers; and one includes your choice of adorable tiny houses. Most of them are on a lake. One has a bar in a vintage Airstream. They feel worlds away, but they’re less than a 2-hour drive from Dallas. You can find them all here, the piece is online today.