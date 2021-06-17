Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Carlisle in 2011 Photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons

Sports & Leisure

Rick Carlisle Steps Down as Mavs Coach

He was with the team for 13 seasons, and helps the franchise win its only championship.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner June 17, 2021 3:38 pm

Yesterday, it was announced that the Mavs and longtime front office exec Donnie Nelson had parted ways. Today, Rick Carlisle decided he wasn’t coming back, even though he had two years left on his contract. And so the era that includes the Mavs’ only championship in 2011 is officially over.

Where does this leave Luka and the Mavs now? For me, hopefully it means Masa Ujiri is taking Donnie’s spot, and beloved assistant Jamahl Mosley is taking over for Carlisle [100 prayer hand emojis].

