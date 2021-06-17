Rick Carlisle Steps Down as Mavs Coach

Yesterday, it was announced that the Mavs and longtime front office exec Donnie Nelson had parted ways. Today, Rick Carlisle decided he wasn’t coming back, even though he had two years left on his contract. And so the era that includes the Mavs’ only championship in 2011 is officially over.

Where does this leave Luka and the Mavs now? For me, hopefully it means Masa Ujiri is taking Donnie’s spot, and beloved assistant Jamahl Mosley is taking over for Carlisle [100 prayer hand emojis].