My New Guilty Pleasure: Dallas Texas TV

Admittedly, I’m a bit late to this. But I got here, and that’s what counts. Maybe you’re slow, too. I’m here to help.

Dallas Texas TV is a delightful mix of fight videos, cop chases, celebrity sightings, and other stuff. When that guy was banging a skateboard at NorthPark and everyone thought it was a shooting, Dallas Texas TV was the first place I saw video of people running for the exits. They roll on Instagram or Twitter, whichever you prefer. There you’ll find a leisurely cop foot chase, a girl fight at a Mesquite Hooters, water pouring over the spillway at Possum Kingdom, someone driving down the highway with the door open on their minivan, and my most recent fave, a cop carrying a patron out of a Bombshells like he’s an unruly child.

Worth a follow. You’re welcome.