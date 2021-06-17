Literature
My Book Tour Kicks Off Today
Come get your copy ofI See You Big German signed by me, Zac Crain, the guy who wrote it.
Hey gang. It’s me, your old pal and frequent self-promoter Zac Crain. As you may have heard, I recently published a book, my second in six months. It’s called I See You Big German: Dirk Nowitzki and What He Means to Dallas (And Me). Perhaps you saw the excerpt we ran in our June issue. Or maybe you heard me on the radio: I was on The Ben and Skin Show on The Eagle yesterday talking about it.
Speaking of Ben and Skin, I have teamed up with the fellas and their brewery, Rollertown Beerworks out in Celina, for a few special events centered on my Dirk book and Rollertown’s similarly named beer, The Big German. The first is this evening at Goodfriend Beer Garden at 6 p.m. I’ll be there signing books and the first 41 people who order a Big German will receive a special Kolsch glass courtesy of Rollertown.
The fun continues tomorrow out in Fort Worth at Pouring Glory. Same deal: I’ll be there signing books and the first 41 Big German drinkers get that commemorative glass. Then Saturday, which happens to be Dirk’s birthday, it culminates in a big celebration out at Rollertown. My part kicks off at 3 p.m. Hopefully, I’ll see you at one of those. We will have books for sale, if you don’t have one yet.
Comments