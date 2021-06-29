Map Shows Growing Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccine in Dallas

Today’s edition of “cool interactive maps to kill a few minutes at work” comes to us from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which has mapped vaccine hesitancy in ZIP codes across the country. In other words, using the results of surveys “from Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group with Facebook’s support,” researchers illustrated how many people in a given area are willing or hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The results date back to the start of this year, and you can see how people have grown more accepting of the COVID-19 vaccine over time. Here’s the scene in January, when 51 percent of Dallas County residents surveyed said they’d be at least somewhat hesitant to get jabbed. (Hesitancy was about 50 percent in Tarrant County, 48 percent in Denton County, and 45 percent in Collin County.) Hues closer to red show more prevalent vaccine hesitancy.

Here’s June: About 15 percent in Dallas and Tarrant counties, 12 percent in Collin County, and 17 percent in Denton County. Hesitancy remains higher in the rural areas outside of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Drill down to the ZIP code level, and you’ll see a similar story of growing willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There remains an occasionally stark difference from ZIP code to ZIP code. And a lack of hesitancy doesn’t necessarily translate to action. The latest numbers show that about 51 percent of Dallas County residents are not yet fully vaccinated. Maybe they’ve just been waiting for the chance to win some Cowboys tickets in a vaccine raffle.

From a press release:

“This data visualization is designed for health officials and other policymakers who are working to educate their constituents about the safety and benefits of COVID-19 vaccines,” said John Bridgeland, Co-Founder and CEO of COVID Collaborative. “By making this data easily accessible down to the level of individual ZIP codes, IHME and COVID Collaborative can help ensure that those efforts reach the ‘movable middle’: those people who aren’t yet vaccinated but are open to being convinced.”

Play around with the map here.