Leading Off (6/30/21)

First Lady Promotes Vaccines at Dallas High School. Jill Biden was in town to help boost the COVID-19 vaccination effort, as Dallas County’s numbers continue to drop. After a high of 176,000 weekly doses in early-April, the county’s inoculation rates have dipped to around 35,000 per week. Yesterday, the county reported a three day total of 309 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths.

Developer Convicted of Bribing Dallas City Council Members. Ruel Hamilton faces up to 25 years in prison after being convicted yesterday on two counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery related to his low-income apartment projects in southern Dallas. Hamilton paid former city council members Dwaine Caraway and Carolyn Davis for their support of his developments. Both former council members plead guilty to bribery chargers in earlier federal cases. Hamilton was released on bond until sentencing in November. Alex shared a statement from the prosecution yesterday.

Mavs CEO Had ‘Long, Intense’ Conversation With Jason Kidd About Domestic Abuse Charge. Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall is a survivor of domestic abuse. New Mavericks coach Jason Kidd pled guilty to domestic abuse charges in 2001. The Mavs CEO instituted a “zero-tolerance” policy after news reports unveiled a workplace culture within the Mavericks organization rife with sexual harassment and domestic violence. But Marshall told the Dallas Morning News that after the conversation with Kidd, she “didn’t find any reason not to hire him.”