Leading Off (6/29/21)

Jason Kidd Is the New Mavs Coach. Is it a good hire? Only one person can answer that question. His name is Luka. Me? Given that Kidd pled guilty to spousal abuse in 2001 and once allegedly gave his wife a concussion when he hit her with a candlestick, I’d like a transcript of his first meeting with Cynt Marshall.

STAAR Results Really Suck. The Texas Education Agency released data from the test, and they are not encouraging, especially when it comes to math. No surprise, but school districts that had more in-person instruction fared better than those that did more teaching online. One lowlight: 71 percent of DISD 7th graders failed the math portion of the test. Another lowlight: in Fort Worth, that figure is 82 percent.

Jill Biden Comes to Town. The First Lady is on a nationwide tour to encourage people to get vaccinated. She and Emmitt Smith will spread the message today at a vaccination site at Conrad High School in northeast Dallas.

Southwest Flight Attendants Stretched Thin. Weather, technical issues, and high demand for travel have all made the job a tough one. Unions say that Southwest and other carriers have increased flight schedules too aggressively.

Dallas Cops Watching for Aggressive Drivers. After three recent road rage incidents led to gunfire, officers are on the lookout for more trouble. Everyone, go easy.