Leading Off (6/24/21)

Klyde Warren Park Expansion Still Coming. Dallas agreed to kick in its share for a planned 1.7-acre expansion to the 5.2-acre deck park, which will be funded by TxDOT, private donations, city bond money, and hopefully some federal grants. Like it or not, the plans still call for a new parking garage and a building housing Visit Dallas, the convention and visitors bureau. The City Council on Tuesday also approved a trail extension that will better connect the Katy Trail to the Design District and Trinity Strand Trail.

CEO Shuffle at Southwest Airlines. In February, Gary Kelly will hand the top job at the airline to Robert Jordan, an in-house executive who is among other things credited with leading the creation of the Rapid Rewards loyalty program.

16-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at Hurricane Harbor. The park was closing and an off-duty officer working security at the water park was heading toward a fistfight in the parking lot when he heard a gunshot, police said. The teen died at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Several people were detained, but no one had been charged as of late Wednesday night. Anyone who saw the shooting is being asked to call the Arlington Police Department.