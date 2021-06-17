Leading Off (6/17/21)

Donnie Nelson Out as Mavs GM. A few days after Mavericks owner Mark Cuban described this Athletic report on front office turmoil in Dallas as “total bullshit,” the team “mutually agreed to part ways” with longtime general manager Donnie Nelson. Must not have been that total.

Busy Week for Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor signed a flurry of bills into laws, clearing the way for the permitless carry of firearms and banning “critical race theory” from the classroom. He also wants to build a wall on the state’s southern border, and wants online donors to pay for it. Oh, and don’t worry about ERCOT’s whole conserve-energy-to-prevent-blackouts-in-June thing. The power grid is “better today than it’s ever been,” says Abbott, who told us last week “everything that needed to be done, was done,” re: electricity.

Construction Begins on New Reservoir. When the $490 million project is finished, Lake Ralph Hall will deliver water to residents in booming Denton County and parts of Collin County. It won’t be enough: Officials say they’ll soon need still another water source to keep up with growing demand in the region.