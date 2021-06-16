Leading Off (6/16/21)

Dwaine Caraway Testifies in Developer’s Corruption Trial. The former City Council member, who is serving a prison sentence of more than four and a half years after pleading guilty in 2018 to corruption charges in a separate case, told jurors on Tuesday about his relationship with Ruel Hamilton. Prosecutors say the developer paid bribes to Caraway and another former City Council member, Carolyn Davis, who died in a car crash in 2019, for their support as he sought to build low-income housing in southern Dallas and Oak Cliff.

Paul Quinn College Shows Off $20M Makeover. With a new residence hall and wellness center, the college in southern Dallas is looking good.

Glitch Grounds Southwest Flights. A “reservation computer issue” forced the airline to delay or cancel hundreds of flights Tuesday.

Fort Worth Swears in New Mayor. At 37, Mattie Parker has a good claim to being the youngest leader of a major American city. Parker is also one of the few remaining Republican mayors of a major American city, although the office is nonpartisan and she has pledged to govern accordingly–in the manner of her predecessor and former boss, Betsy Price.