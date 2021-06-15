Leading Off (6/15/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 107 new cases yesterday and four deaths (these numbers include data from Sunday, when the county doesn’t report). The average number of new daily cases over the last two-week period is 107; or the previous two-week period, the average was 92. That’s the wrong direction, y’all. Nonetheless, the threat level yesterday was lowered to yellow.

ERCOT at It Again. The outfit that operates the electric grid is asking us to set our thermostats at 78 and not use large appliances like ovens and washing machines — until Friday. With some generators offline and Texas not connected to the national power grid, we once again find ourselves without enough electricity. The first day of summer is still five days away.

Ruel Hamilton Trial Starts Today. Remember Hamilton? FrontBurner broke the news in 2019 that the developer’s very young grandchildren were writing $1,000 checks to Dallas city council candidates. Then he was charged with flat out bribing council members. A jury today begins hearing arguments in the case.