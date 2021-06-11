Leading Off (6/11/21)

Dallas ISD Looks to Ban Most Suspensions. The move would likely make Dallas the largest school district in the nation to do so, continuing the momentum from when the ISD banned out-of-school suspensions four years ago. Trustees on Thursday were briefed on a plan to eliminate in-school suspensions and switch to a “Reset Center” model that would instead provide support for kids who would otherwise be suspended. Those students would complete work remotely in an environment meant to help rather than punish: that means, at 50 campuses, “flexible seating for restorative circles, calming colors, mood meters, and fidget and sensory tools.” The move comes as the school district looks for ways to eliminate disciplinary practices that disproportionately affect Black students, who made up more than half of the district’s suspensions.

The Margaret McDermott Bridge Is Now Open for Cyclists, Pedestrians. If I were the city of Dallas—if the city of Dallas were a single person who made decisions—I would simply open the bridge adjacent to Interstate 30 without yesterday’s press conference, which can only remind us of the corner cutting and bureaucratic incompetence that delayed this moment for four years. But maybe I’m being cynical. This is indeed a big moment, which should have been properly celebrated years ago had the city spent the money to adequately test the ability of the bridge’s cable system to withstand heavy winds and not come loose. Anyway: next comes connecting the bridge to trails that will get you into Oak Cliff and West Dallas.

Dallas Police, FBI Announce New Operation Near Fair Park. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced the department had brought in more than 400 federal officers to perform sweeps throughout South Dallas targeting violent crime. Court documents haven’t been unsealed, but Garcia represented this as a targeted effort at known suspects and locations with ties to violent crime.

Triple Digit Temperatures are Here. Once you’re done battling the mosquitoes, expect temperatures to peak in Dallas at around 102 this weekend. Summer is finally here.