Leading Off (6/1/21)

No, There Was Not a Shooting at NorthPark. Yesterday my 15-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son both told me there had been a shooting at NorthPark. My son was watching video on (the great) Dallas Texas TV of people fleeing. My daughter, I think, caught it on TikTok. I got to be the old man who turned to legacy media and set them straight: the panic was caused by a “mentally disturbed” man banging a skateboard on the floor and pretending he was shooting a gun. There was no gun. No one was hurt.

Michael Flynn Encourages Military Coup in America. Over the weekend, there was a QAnon convention held at the city-owned Omni Hotel. It was called For God & Country Patriot Roundup. At a Q&A, Flynn, who at one point was Trump’s national security advisor, said that what happened in Myanmar — where the military overthrew a democratically elected government, killed protestors, and put journalists in jail — should happen here.

Man Killed at TownHouse. TownHouse is a “a London-inspired lounge pulsating with vibrant music and exclusive bottle service” on North Pearl Street, not far from the Arts District. Early Monday morning, a 34-year-old man named Michael Kenneth Carter Jr. was shot and killed inside the club. Right now, that’s all we know.