Leading Off (06/7/2021)

Mavs Lose Game 7, Series to Clippers. The Mavs came back from an 8-point halftime deficit to tie the game in the third quarter, but then the Clippers promptly went on a 24-4 run and that was that. Mark Cuban said Rick Carlisle will be back to coach next season, answering questions that had been raised this week about his future. But even if that’s settled, there is plenty to figure out over the course of the summer. Bottom line is: Luka needs more help.

Runoff Elections Decided. Carolyn King Arnold won in District 4, and Adam Bazaldua took District 7. Those are the returning incumbents. David Blewett was unseated by Paul Ridley in District 14. Also new to the council: Jesse Moreno (District 2), Jaynie Schultz (District 11), Gay Donnell Willis (District 13). Good job, gang.

Hi Line Connector Moves Closer to Reality. The 1-mile, $22.2 million project is a big part of making The Loop happen.