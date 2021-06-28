Leading Off (06/28/2021)

Southern Dallas Bank Branches Take Deposits, Don’t Make Loans. Continuing WFAA’s great “Banking Below 30” series of investigations, this report shows that, while 43 percent of the city’s population lives below I-30, they only get 26 percent of bank loans.

Woman Gives Birth After Being Shot During Road Rage Incident. She is in critical condition, but the baby is doing OK.

It’s Gonna Be a Hot and Smoggy Summer. Although right now, the weather looks more like, as Marc Stein noted, that Dallas has traded its temperatures with Portland. (Stein was alluding to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard potentially being unhappy enough to force a trade to Dallas to be with his friend Nico Harrison, and I would say don’t get your hopes up, but I don’t like being a hypocrite.)

First Lady Jill Biden is Coming to Town Tomorrow. She will be encouraging folks to get vaccinated.