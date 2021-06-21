Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes First in 100m Dash, Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics. The Carter grad showed off her speed and her style at the Olympic trials, giving me FloJo vibes.

Belo Garden to Be Renamed Civic Garden. A little boring, but fine by me.

Dirk Nowitzki Officially Rejoins Mavericks. The Big German will be a special advisor to Mark Cuban.

Carolyn Davis Recorded Talking About Taking Bribes from Ruel Hamilton. If you ever take a bribe, don’t ever talk about it or write anything down or anything.

Therabody Moving into Downtown Dallas. The company that makes the Theragun is going to office in East Quarter.