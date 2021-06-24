It’s a Good Time To Give Blood in Dallas

Hospitals in North Texas and across the country are facing blood shortages, forcing some health care providers to delay elective surgeries and patient care. Carter BloodCare President and CEO Merlyn Sayers told the New York Times (in a story by former Dallas Morning News reporter

To keep things from getting worse—to the point that patients can’t get necessary transfusions—hospitals need more blood. If you’re reading this, you may have some blood to spare.

Find a list of Carter BloodCare donor centers and their hours at this link. They’re taking walk-ins, but you can also make an appointment online or text 800-366-2834.