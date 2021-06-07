How a Dallas-area Taekwondo Olympian Didn’t Lose a Step in the Pandemic

At the start of the pandemic, Stephen Lambdin watched many of his 2016 Olympic teammates seamlessly move their workouts to outdoor venues and living rooms. Things were not so simple for Lambdin, a Colleyville native, whose sport, Taekwondo, requires physical contact with another person. Meantime, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games were approaching quickly.

“It was pretty chaotic at first,” Lambdin says. “We all kind of trained separately for the first few months while the CDC was establishing what the best practices are and figuring out how contagious the virus is.”

Lambdin was not alone in this struggle. The onset of the pandemic upended training plans for numerous North Texas Olympians and Olympic hopefuls, including gold medalists Courtney Okolo and Michelle Carter and rising stars Jasmine Moore and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Once Lambdin felt he understood how to train safely in the new pandemic landscape, he reached out to his training partner and coach, Jeff Pinaroc, to create a plan. The group settled on a pseudo-bubble training environment. Members of the group were restricted to socializing with on another and members of their immediate households.

“We kind of had our own little private talent hotbed,” Lambdin says. “There was pretty limited risk and so once we got back to it, truth be told, for the past year my training has been better than it ever has been.”

In addition to having to create a whole new training plan, Lambdin has also had to contend with the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games. But for the 33 -year-old, the extra year has been a blessing in disguise. “I was able to basically take a month to do nothing but rehab a nagging knee injury and actually get healthy for once,” Lambdin says. “I think, as much as people would like to have had it happen on time, a lot of the athletes are probably happy like, ‘hey, I can actually go into this Olympics healthy,’ which is a pretty big change.”

Pinaroc has worked with Lambdin off and on since he was 5 years old. He agrees with his pupil’s assessment. However, he does have some concerns — namely Lambdin’s age. “It’s been a good rest for him,” Pinaroc says. “He is an older athlete and the majority of the athletes he is competing against are 10-15 years younger than him. So we have been in maintenance mode.”

During a normal season, Lambdin’s tournament schedule involves traveling to international events at least two weeks a month. Having extra time to rest, recover, and train has been a bit of a luxury. This prolonged time at home has meant that Lambdin has had very little fight time.

“What we are doing is bringing in athletes with body types as similar as possible to who he will be fighting,” Logan Gerick, one of Lambdin’s training partners says. Lambdin is a heavyweight and finding opponents has been a challenge, o Gerick has had to get creative.

“I’m only 140 pounds, so it is difficult sometimes matching up with each other,” Gerick says. “We have come up with different tactics. Whether I’m standing on something or I put on a bunch of pads, we try and figure out different ways that make the drill as realistic as possible.” In addition, Lambdin and his team have been studying film of athletes he will most likely face on his quest for Olympic gold.

While they were initially concerned about expanding their training bubble, Lambdin and his team have strict health and temperature monitoring guidelines that everyone must follow. They made it through without cases of COVID-19 in the group.

Topping off all of this uncertainty is the fact that Lambdin, who represented Team USA in Rio, does not know what flag he will be competing under in Tokyo. Although it is uncommon for U.S. Taekwondo athletes, especially ones with Lambdin’s level of experience, to “country swap,” they are allowed to look for other routes to the games if the U.S. fails to qualify a quota spot in their weight category. That is the case for Lambdin.

At the moment he is in talks with two countries in Europe. (Due to contracts he is unable to name them until he is selected.) If and when he is selected, Lambdin will then have to take part in a European qualifier tournament in order to punch his ticket to Tokyo in July.

Lambdin has managed to stay focused on his goal despite the chaos. “He has a motto: Control what you can control,” Gerick says. “So with all of this going on, he has never stopped training because that is what he can control.”

This mindset has helped Lambdin overcome numerous setbacks and obstacles in his career, including an Achilles’ tendon rupture in 2010, which he re-ruptured one week after undergoing surgery to repair it. “At the time my doctor told me that if I damaged it again the likelihood that I would ever walk again was not good,” Lambdin says. “Bouncing back from that is my proudest accomplishment.”

Lambdin’s love of Taekwondo began with his desire to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. It has only grown since then. The level of commitment her son has shown in the face of so much adversity has amazed, but never surprised Naomi Lambdin.

“One morning when Stephen was 6 or 7 years old, we were driving to school and he very casually said, ‘I dreamed God told me I was going to win the Olympics,’” Naomi says. “I have an uncle who won a silver medal in 1936 running track, so I knew it could be done, but it’s not easy. But he was adamant and I don’t think he’s ever doubted that, he’s just been focused on it ever since.”

For Lambdin, his faith has been a source of comfort and solace throughout his career, but it has been especially important this past year. “I believe it’s all in God’s hands regardless, but on the side of things that I can proactively do, I am super diligent about wearing my mask and making sure I mitigate as much risk as possible,” Lambdin says. “I’m also a big believer in the practice of mindful meditation. The whole thing of mindfulness is to focus on your breath control, what you can control and just let go of the stuff you can’t control.”

While his path to Tokyo may still be murky, his goal, if reaches the Games is clear. “It’s gold or bust,” Lambdin says. “The whole goal is to win the event, right? I think especially at that Olympic level nobody is coming just for experience.”