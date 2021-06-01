H-E-B Breaks Ground on Dallas Area Stores This Week

When H-E-B announced in March that it was finally building two of its name brand grocery stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, people were excited. You know what? That’s an understatement. People freaked out. The San Antonio-based grocery chain’s reasonable prices, local and Texas-branded products, and socially responsible corporate behavior inspire a potent home state pride. H-E-B is as Texas as bluebonnets, or the Alamo. As Texas as Whataburger or Dr Pepper, at least.

And yet, for years, North Texas had no H-E-B to call its own. So the reaction was understandable. Maybe you pinched yourself.

If you’re still wondering, here’s some news that will clear up the question of whether it was all a dream. H-E-B is officially breaking ground on its two area stores, one in Frisco and the other in Plano, this week. The dirt’s about to start flying, according to the company. This is really happening. (It is not yet happening in Oak Cliff, however, where H-E-B purchased land four years ago ostensibly for a Central Market that has not materialized.)

Until next fall, you’ll have to get your fix at the H-E-B in Waxahachie, or settle for Central Market. In the meantime, you can watch as construction gets underway.

The Frisco store will be at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, the Plano store at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.