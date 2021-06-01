Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
An H-E-B grocery store photographed in Round Rock. The beloved Texas grocery chain is opening two stores in North Texas. By Tony Webster / Flickr

Business

H-E-B Breaks Ground on Dallas Area Stores This Week

It was already official, but now the dirt is about to start flying. Construction starts soon on the two grocery stores, which are expected to open in fall 2022.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner June 1, 2021 2:21 pm

When H-E-B announced in March that it was finally building two of its name brand grocery stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, people were excited. You know what? That’s an understatement. People freaked out. The San Antonio-based grocery chain’s reasonable prices, local and Texas-branded products, and socially responsible corporate behavior inspire a potent home state pride. H-E-B is as Texas as bluebonnets, or the Alamo. As Texas as Whataburger or Dr Pepper, at least.

And yet, for years, North Texas had no H-E-B to call its own. So the reaction was understandable. Maybe you pinched yourself.

If you’re still wondering, here’s some news that will clear up the question of whether it was all a dream. H-E-B is officially breaking ground on its two area stores, one in Frisco and the other in Plano, this week. The dirt’s about to start flying, according to the company. This is really happening. (It is not yet happening in Oak Cliff, however, where H-E-B purchased land four years ago ostensibly for a Central Market that has not materialized.)

Until next fall, you’ll have to get your fix at the H-E-B in Waxahachie, or settle for Central Market. In the meantime, you can watch as construction gets underway.

The Frisco store will be at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, the Plano store at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

The two H-E-B grocery stores coming to Collin County are about a 15-minute drive apart.

