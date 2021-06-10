Downtown Dallas Is Hot, Baby!

Steve Brown breaks the news that D Magazine is about to get something like 400 new neighbors. One of my favorite downtown buildings is Fountain Place (pictured here with its sister building, the AMLI apartments tower), just down the street from us. Six floors there will now be occupied by Integrity Marketing Group, an insurance company, which is moving its headquarters from Cypress Waters. CBRE’s Josh White, who handled the lease negotiations, told Brown, “I can’t really recall many bigger moves downtown.”

A word of warning to the Integrity folks who might be considering joining the T. Boone Y: don’t bring any of that weak sauce to the lunchtime pickup basketball game. This ain’t Cypress Waters.