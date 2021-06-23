Dallas Museum of Art Acquires Basquiat Painting

ARTnews broke the story that the DMA has become one of the few U.S. museums to add a Basquiat to its collection. You can see the full painting if you follow that link. Basquiat was friends with a local couple named Helga and Sam Feldman, who, through their foundation, gave the painting to the museum. The artist painted Sam F in 1985 on a door while staying in Dallas with the Feldmans. It will be on view at the DMA starting July 4.

Sam, who is no longer with us, used a wheelchair. That’s him in the painting, obviously. Helga died just a couple months ago. Check out her obituary for a cool story about how Sam tricked Helga into going on their first date. Clever fellow.