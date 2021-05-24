Your Guide to Early Voting in Dallas: The Runoff Edition

It’s that time again. Wasn’t it just that time again a few weeks ago, you ask? It was, but now it’s That Time Again: Runoffs.

Early voting for the June 5 runoff elections starts today. Voters in Fort Worth and Arlington have narrowed down their choices for mayor, while six Dallas City Council races now go head-to-head. Here’s what you’ll need to know before heading to the polls.

Can you vote?

Did you register to vote before May 6? (Check here.) Do you live in Fort Worth or Arlington, or in one of the six Dallas City Council districts up for grabs? (Check here; ignore the out-of-date names and look to see whether you’re in district 2, 4, 7, 11, 13, or 14). Do you have some kind of acceptable form of photo ID, like a driver’s license? (Check here.) If you qualify and plan to vote by mail, have you already requested your absentee ballot and gotten squared away? (Check here.)

If you answered “yes” to all or most of those questions, you’re in good shape. And if you did not vote in the May 1 election, don’t worry. You can still vote in the runoff.

Where can you vote?

Anywhere you want. Any designated Dallas County polling location, that is. Check here to find one that’s convenient.

When can you vote?

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Thursday, May 27. They’re open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and yet again on Sunday, May 30 from 1 to 6 p.m. Polls are closed Memorial Day. The last day of early voting, June 1, they’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is June 5.

Who should you vote for?

Your call. The Dallas Morning News’ voter guide is a good way to get to know the candidates in their own words.

Should you worry about polls being closed?

Not really. The Dallas County Elections Department dropped the ball on Election Day on May 1, with a handful of polling locations closed for hours. I’d expect fewer-to-no issues this go-round, but all the more reason to get your ballot cast during early voting. And to remember that you can vote at any polling location in Dallas County.

Should you vote?

Yes. And it shouldn’t be this complicated. And these runoffs probably shouldn’t be happening in the first place.

Should you stay engaged with municipal governance even if you can’t vote in these runoff elections?

Most definitely. The city is hosting a few “teletownhalls” this week on upcoming budget discussions. This is your chance to weigh in on the city’s priorities in the year ahead, and it’s a great place to start. Want more bike lanes? Fewer bike lanes? Less money for the police department? More money for the police department? Tell the people who control the purse strings. Sign up here.