Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
via Satou Sabally's Twitter

Sneakers

Wings’ Satou Sabally Debuts Air Jordan 36

I see you, bigger than average German.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner May 24, 2021 2:29 pm

Sneakerheads got a quick glimpse of the forthcoming Air Jordan 36 via Wings forward Satou Sabally’s Twitter feed. The shoes look to have the same Eclipse Plate technology that appeared on the previous two models, which make them a bit of a miss for me for casual wear, but have made the last couple of J’s a hit on the court, worn by players including Sabally and, of course, Luka Doncic.

<script>

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments