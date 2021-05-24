Wings’ Satou Sabally Debuts Air Jordan 36

Sneakerheads got a quick glimpse of the forthcoming Air Jordan 36 via Wings forward Satou Sabally’s Twitter feed. The shoes look to have the same Eclipse Plate technology that appeared on the previous two models, which make them a bit of a miss for me for casual wear, but have made the last couple of J’s a hit on the court, worn by players including Sabally and, of course, Luka Doncic.

Sorry @jumpman23, I’m terrible at keeping secrets… I’m just too excited to hold this in. 🤐 #ItsLightWork pic.twitter.com/RLGONcabx7 — Satou Sabally (@satou_sabally) May 24, 2021