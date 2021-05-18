VoyageDallas Engages in Flagrant Plagiarism

Today is the first time I’ve ever visited the VoyageDallas site. The operation is based in Culver City, California. I don’t know where else they have Voyage sites, because their site isn’t clear on that. But their FAQ page, published in 2018, talks about how they are totally inclusive and they don’t have a masthead because they are totally inclusive and they value authenticity over polish and so on. Good for them.

What they fail to mention is that they are flagrant plagiarists. Here is a story we published in 2018 about MoMo Italian Kitchen. Here is a story that VoyageDallas published in 2020 about MoMo Italian Kitchen (screen shot here). In an un-bylined post, VoyageDallas added one sentence to the top, then plagiarized 300 of our words.

For my taste, that’s a bit too inclusive.