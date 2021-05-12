Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
On May 11, the Oak Cliff Streetcar derailed. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing. Taylor Crumpton

The Oak Cliff Streetcar Went Off the Rails

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is investigating.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner May 12, 2021 4:23 pm

I am, admittedly, late to this. But I wanted to use the photo that you see above these words. On Tuesday at about 2:15 p.m., the streetcar that ferries riders from North Oak Cliff to downtown’s Union Station and back suffered a derailment. There were no injuries. Riders were taken to their ultimate destination in a shuttle bus while the streetcar was re-railed and returned to the maintenance facility for repairs, according to DART spokesman Gordon Shattles. No businesses or residences were affected.

Derailments have happened, but they’re “very rare,” he said. The route was operational by Wednesday morning, but only one streetcar was making the rounds. DART is investigating what happened.

In the meantime, take in the rarity with the photo above, courtesy our Taylor Crumpton.

