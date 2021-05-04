Leading Off (5/4/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 455 new cases and eight deaths yesterday (remember that’s a two-day total, because the county doesn’t report on Sundays). For the past two weeks, the average number of new daily cases in the county is 240; for the previous two-week period, the average was 263. Get vaccinated!

How About That Weather? Fox 4 has video of yesterday’s weather action, including some impressive hailstones and semis blown over on I-35E. It’s unclear if a tornado did that or if it was straight-line wind. (Am I the only one who thinks of Cardi B every time Fox 4 talks about its weather app, aka its WAPP?)

DMN Calls Mayor Powerless. A day before the election, the paper gave the mayor a warm hug when he granted a rare hour-long interview. Now that his candidates got trounced, he’s again not talking, and the paper is pointing out how poorly he read the political landscape and saying “he will return to City Hall more isolated and more dis-empowered than he was before this election.”

Eddie Garcia to Present Crime-Fighting Plan. The Dallas police chief will officially lay out his plan tomorrow, but here’s a preview.