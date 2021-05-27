Leading Off (5/27/21)

Three Flower Mound Police Officers Shot, Injured. The suspected shooter, who has not been identified, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a barricaded home in Flower Mound. Police at the the house in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive were responding to a 911 call about a suicidal person. One of the officers, grazed in the neck by a gunshot, was cleared by medics at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital and released early Thursday.

Researchers Study Racial Disparities in Weed Arrests. SMU’s Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center is taking a look at how Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s decision a couple years ago to stop prosecuting most misdemeanor marijuana possession cases is playing out. The first part of what the researchers say will be a five-part series (suspenseful!) examines the data from 2018, before Creuzot’s policy change. It confirms what the district attorney has long maintained: Black people in Dallas are arrested at disproportionate rates on marijuana charges.

Rain Not Going Away Yet. Hope you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine and are prepared to make the most of any we get today. Rain chances shoot back up tonight. Not that it’s going to be especially pleasant outside today anyway — upper 80s, muggy. Stay inside if you have to, but we might as well start getting used to the heat. Summer’s coming.

Fletcher’s Selling Corny Dogs at Fast Food Chain. I write this in earnest: Thanks, Golden Chick.

‘Elevated Risk’ of Summer Power Outages. Less earnest: Thanks, ERCOT.