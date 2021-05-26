Leading Off (5/26/21)

City Council Will Mull New Economic Development Plan. The prospect of a new economic development plan for the city was one of the reasons City Manager T.C. Broadnax was hired back in 2016. Five years later, and the city council will finally get a chance to look at a plan. The proposed policy, which is expected to pass unanimously, includes the creation of an Economic Development Corporation that will lead city efforts to market and redevelop targeted areas of the city. That has the DMN editorial board jazzed.

Mind the COVID Gap. Dallas County reported 9 deaths and 152 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, a decline in infections that reflects the success of the vaccination effort. But County Judge Clay Jenkins also warned that there is still a high risk of infection for unvaccinated individuals. In other words, if you’re vaccinated, things are looking up. If you’re not, there is still a lot of risk out there. Suggestion: join the vaccination club.

Latest Texas Legislature Hijinks. State Republicans hit a snag in their latest attempt to turn the Lone Star State into the Handmaid’s Tale as a transgender sports bill failed to pass the house. But worry not, they managed to push through a so-called “trigger” abortion bill that would prohibit abortion in the state if the Supreme Court ever overturns Roe v. Wade (a possibility). The state senate also passed expanded medical marijuana legislation, though the bill was scaled back to restrict the number of qualifying conditions.

Luka Is Good at Basketball. The Slovenian superstar led the Mavs with 39 points, putting the team up 2-0 against the Clippers in the first-round of the playoffs. Mark Cuban gave everyone hugs after the game, which is sweet.

Rain, Rain Don’t Go Away. This is the time of year when Dallas begins to enter its prolonged period of skin-melting, 100-degree hellfire. And so I’m rooting for a continuation of the forecasted rain that has already persisted for 10-plus days.