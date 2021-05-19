Leading Off (5/19/21)

Abbott Bans Mask Mandates. The governor said that “Texans, not government” should decide what constitutes best health practices (so much for our faith in government “of the people, by the people, for the people”). State-supported homes, state-run hospitals and state, county and municipal jails and prisons will be exempt from the order, but not Texas schools. One thing Abbott’s state government is also not doing: tracking COVID-19 deaths at Texas schools. WFAA has found that at least 80 Texas teachers, coaches, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselors, administrators, librarians, bus drivers, and other school employees have died from COVID-19. Dallas County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. The average number of new daily cases has dropped to 172 over the past two weeks.

Pilot Error Led to Fatal 2019 Addison Plane Crash. A federal investigation has found that the pilot of a small aircraft that crashed at Addison airport in June 2019 was unable to control the plane after one of its twin engines lost thrust. After take off, the plane lost power and the pilot applied the rudder in an attempt to regain control of the aircraft, but it was “the opposite action of what the emergency called for,” the investigators found. They also found that the pilot did not go over a pre-flight checklist or emergency procedures before take off. Eight passengers and two crew members died.

Walmart Shopper Accidently Shot by Man with Concealed Firearm. A man with an unlicensed concealed firearm accidently allowed his firearm to discharge at a DeSoto Walmart Tuesday, wounding a fellow shopper. The injury was not life threatening, and charges may be filed against the gun owner.

Flash Flood Warning Extended. Additional rain moving into the region this morning has prompted forecasters to extend a flash flood warning through Thursday morning. Stay safe and dry out there, and don’t try to drive through any flooded sections of road.